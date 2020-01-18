By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Remember last Saturday? Almost 70 degrees! A week later, and snow is moving in. It’s not a major storm, but enough to make for slick travel.
Snow arrives this afternoon from west to east. After an initial band, there may be a lull before it fills in again by late afternoon. We’re dealing with another low passing off to our NW, which means… yup, another changeover to rain for the city and points S&E.
Snow changes to rain in and around NYC between 6-9pm, staying as snow longer for the NW higher elevations. Prior to being washed away tonight, 1-3″ around town and 3-6″ N&W.
Temps rise overnight and we’ll actually be around 40 degrees by midnight! For Sunday, it’s much brighter as we dry out. We start the day around 40, falling into the 30s for the afternoon.
Stay safe and have a great weekend!