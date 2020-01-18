Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It was a wintry Saturday across the area with accumulating snow for most folks. It’ll mix with then change to rain late this evening before wrapping up around midnight. Temps will rise steadily through the night, and winds will be gusty.
Waking up tomorrow morning will be the warmest point of the day with temps in the upper 30s and low 40s, and skies will be clearing out. Gusty winds will usher in colder air throughout the day though, so temps will be closer to freezing by dinner time.
The new week will start off on a frigid note with temps in the teens and low 20s early Monday morning, feeling closer to 0 in some spots, with highs only reaching the upper 20s and low 30s under sunny skies — proof that it is indeed still winter!