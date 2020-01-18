Comments
LODI, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – One person is confirmed dead and another person is hurt after a deadly shooting overnight in New Jersey.
LODI, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – One person is confirmed dead and another person is hurt after a deadly shooting overnight in New Jersey.
The incident happened just after midnight on Route 80 in Lodi.
New Jersey state police say troopers responded to the scene.
Troopers responded at 12:16 a.m. to the report of a shooting on I-80 WB, MP 64.4 in Lodi, Bergen County. One confirmed fatality and one additional injured victim. There is no further information available at the moment.
— NJSP – State Police (@NJSP) January 18, 2020
Police have not yet released any other information.