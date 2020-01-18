



— A woman and a child were killed Saturday afternoon when flames ripped through a house in Nutley, New Jersey

Video taken of the raging house fire shows the desperate attempt by firefighters as they tried rescuing a family inside. Joe Caprio is the man who shot it, minutes after he himself pulled a grandfather to safety.

“I got out of the car. I started knocking on all the doors and windows I could find on the house itself. I went to the back. I tried opening the door, it was locked,” Caprio told TV 10/55’s Christina Fan.

Caprio was on his way home near Park Avenue in Nutley around 12:30 p.m. when he noticed flames shooting out of the home’s roof. He says while trying to bust down the front door, he saw a hand struggling to open the handle.

“He finally got the door unlocked and when I saw him, I mean, his whole upper body was just covered with soot and just blackened,” Caprio said.

He says the grandfather told him his grandson and daughter were still inside. As Caprio debated whether or not to run into the wall of flames, firefighters pulled up. In the end, they could not save 29-year-old Amanda Russo or her 7-year-old son.

“You just don’t take things for granted. You know, thank god for your family and cherish the moments that you have because in an instant, everything changed for her. In an instant,” Caprio said.

The grandfather is still being treated for his injuries at a local hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.