NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a 77-year-old Queens woman was tricked out of nearly $10,000 by an alleged scammer who got caught going back for more than double the original amount by playing off the target’s concern for her granddaughter’s safety.
Police say 31-year-old Ahmaad Moore of Queens Village, N.Y., was arrested Friday in Floral Park, N.Y., and will be charged with third-degree grand larceny.
Investigators say 77-year-old woman was contacted by the suspect over the phone and told her granddaughter had been arrested following a car accident, and she needed $9,800 for bail money. The victim gave cash to someone who came to her home in Floral Park to pick up the payment.
One Friday, the woman was again contacted and told to provide another $19,000 for a judge-ordered payment for medical treatment on behalf of some other party.
The victim became suspicious and contacted the Floral Park Police Department, who helped her arrange a meeting at her home with the person requesting the money.
When Moore arrived at the victim’s home, he was placed under arrest by police.