NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Thousands of women will gather in Manhattan on Saturday to “rise and roar.”
The fourth annual Women’s March in New York focuses on pay equity, #MeToo issues, immigration reform, gun reform, reproductive rights and equal rights, reports CBS2’s Nick Caloway.
There will be a rally at Columbus Circle starting at 11:00 a.m. and then a march through Midtown Manhattan starting at noon.
The group at Columbus Circle will march east on 59th St. and then south on 6th Avenue, ending at 44th Street and 6th Avenue.
The NYPD says there will be street closures all along that route.