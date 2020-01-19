



– In this week’s Furry Friend Finder , we introduce you to Ginger Rogers and Coconut.

Coconut is a 5-month-old, 10 pound Havanese puppy. Coconut has a spirited personality and a springy gait when she goes for her walks. Cocony is a curious puppy who is very social and loves to play, but she still needs to learn the rules of housebreaking.

Ginger Rogers is an 11-year-old, 6 pound, housebroken Yorkshire terrier. Ginger is a very quiet, loving dog that enjoys her naps and being with you. Ginger only has one eye, but her other eye had cataract surgery and she sees well with it.

In a Furry Friend update, we are thrilled we could make Jeannette’s dream come true when she adopted Amber. When Jeannette’s last dog passed away, she was looking everywhere for a new Shih Tzu like Amber. Jeannette was so excited when she saw Amber and found her new best friend. They go everywhere together, even to work.

You can keep track of the animals that are still looking for homes and see which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org. The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan or you can call (212) 752-4842.