NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There have been new developments in the case of a missing New Jersey woman.
Her remains have been found, six years after she disappeared.
Police said 52-year-old Vanessa Smallwood was found in a car submerged in the Salem River, about an hour southwest of Philadelphia.
Divers were removing debris from the river on Thursday, when they spotted remains, police said.
Smallwood was last seen in January of 2014 in Cherry Hill.
It’s not yet known how she ended up in the river.