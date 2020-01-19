



— It’s time to get out and explore! New York City is offering some big deals later this month so you can enjoy world-class art, food and entertainment.

Alyssa Schmid of NYC & Company, the city’s official marketing and tourism organization, stopped by to talk about the NYC Winter Outing.

The umbrella program aligns NYC Restaurant Week, NYC Broadway Week and NYC Must-See Week. It runs from Jan. 21 through Feb. 9.

NYC Restaurant Week includes more than 350 restaurants across five boroughs, with 23 new participants this year. For $26, diners can get two-course prix-fixe lunches, and for $42, you get three-course prix-fixe dinners.

For NYC Broadway Week, theatergoers can purchase 2-for-1 tickets to 21 participating shows. Act fast, though, because several popular shows are already sold out.

Similarly, for NYC Must-See Week, you can buy 2-for-1 tickets to nearly 70 museums, attractions, tours and performing arts across the five boroughs, including some hidden gems.

If you have friends or family visiting from out of town, NYC Winter Outing also spotlights 50 special hotel offers.

You can find more information at the sites listed below: