by Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Yesterday’s quick moving storm is out of here and skies will be much brighter today.
After a midday high around 40, temps will gradually drop through the 30s. A cold northwest wind will make it feel more like the 20s this evening. While most are completely dry, a quick snow shower can’t be ruled out for those higher elevations N&W.
Overnight, it gets downright cold! Temps in the city bottom out in the low 20s, with teens in the suburbs. Waking up tomorrow morning, it’ll feel like the single digits for everyone!
Despite plenty of sunshine, we won’t climb much on Monday, struggling to reach the freezing mark. With a brisk breeze, wind chills will hang in the teens for tomorrow afternoon, so you’ll definitely need layers!
Temps moderate for mid to late week with our next chance of any precip not until next weekend.
Stay warm!