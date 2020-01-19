Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
If you’re out and about early this morning, you’ll get to enjoy the warmest temps of the day! Expect 30s and low 40s around the area with brisk breezes, and we will see the return of some sunshine! By later this afternoon and evening though, expect much colder air returning.
Tomorrow will start off feeling absolutely brutal with cold air and gusty winds. Wind chills will be near 0 for many folks, with single digits here in NYC! It will stay cold all day despite ample sunshine, with highs only around the freezing mark. Bundle up!
Temps stay unseasonably cold through mid-week before we get a “mild” surge of air heading into next weekend as temps top out in the mid 40s.