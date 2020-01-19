Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a group of suspects accused of robbing four people in just one hour in Harlem.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a group of suspects accused of robbing four people in just one hour in Harlem.
The NYPD released surveillance video of the young suspects.
Police say that around 8 p.m. Monday, they punched a 17-year-old in the mouth and stole his airpods near St. Nicholas Avenue and East 125th Street.
Five minutes later, police say they grabbed a 12-year-old boy and snatched his airpods.
They’re also accused of pulling out a knife and stealing airpods and cash from two boys near Broadway and East 135th Street.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.