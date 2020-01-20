Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 73-year-old man who police say was randomly attacked last week in Brooklyn has lost vision in his left eye.
The victim was punched in the face around 11:15 p.m. last Thursday near Kingston Avenue and Saint John’s Place in Crown Heights.
Police said he suffered a serious eye injury.
The search continues for the suspect.
Surveillance video shows a man wearing a Chicago White Sox hat, camouflage jacket, with a beard and glasses.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.