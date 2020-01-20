Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s a consumer alert on strollers.
The company Baby Trend is pulling four mini-strollers from its Tango line.
They’re sold at Target and on Amazon.
Officials with the Consumer Product Safety Commission say the stroller’s hinge joints can release and collapse under pressure, which is a falling hazard to children.
The company says customers should stop using the strollers immediately, and contact the company for a full refund or replacement.
Customers can contact Baby Trend at 800-328-7363 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or e-mail info@babytrend.com. For more information, click here.
