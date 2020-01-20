Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two people were shot inside a restaurant early this morning in Upper Manhattan.
Police said there was a dispute around 5 a.m. inside Floridita Restaurant near 10th Avenue and 207th Street in the Inwood neighborhood.
One man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot another in the torso.
A woman, believed to be an innocent bystander, was also shot in the leg.
Both victims were rushed to St Barnabas Hospital, where the man was pronounced dead. The woman is listed in stable condition.
Police are searching for the shooter, but have not released a description of the suspect.
