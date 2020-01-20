Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A missing 1-year-old girl has been reunited with her mother in the Bronx.
Police said the child’s father, 33-year-old Kenneth Williams, took her from her mom’s house Saturday morning in the Belmont section.
An unidentified man returned the girl overnight, police said.
Meanwhile, the search continues for Williams.
Investigators previously said they were looking for a dark blue Ford Econoline van with dark tints and no license plates.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.