By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Monday mornin’, folks! If you have the day off for MLK Jr. Day, stay in & stay warm! It’s gonna be a blustery & bitter cold holiday. Despite tons of sun, temps in the upper 20s & low 30s will feel like the teens & low 20s. Bundle up!
Tomorrow will be a similarly cold day but thankfully with less wind to contend with. Beyond tomorrow, expect temps getting back to normal in the upper 30s. The next chance for precip will be late Friday night or Saturday morning, but temps will be warm enough for rain.
Have a great day!