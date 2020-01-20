Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It’s a sunny, but cold MLK holiday. If you’re headed out this afternoon for any tributes or community service in honor of Dr. King’s birthday, dress in layers!
Temps will struggle to reach the freezing mark today and with a chilly breeze, it’ll feel more like the teens for many. It’s another cold night as well, with actual temps dipping into the teens for the suburbs to around 20 in the city under mostly clear skies.
For Tuesday, it’s only slightly better temp wise with highs in the mid 30s. But as winds subside tomorrow, wind chills won’t be as harsh… in the upper 20s. Still plenty of sunshine from start to finish.
By Wednesday, we’re back to near normal and temps continue climbing from there, into the mid 40s by late week. Our next chance of any precip holds off until Saturday. Stay warm!