



– Headache sufferers may have to look harder for their go-to medication.

The manufacturers of the popular pain killer Excedrin are reporting a production mishap that’s causing a temporary shortage, reports CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas.

From grocery stores to your neighborhood pharmacies, many of the shelves where the well-known headache remedy products are stocked are sparse or empty of bottle bearing the Excedrin brand.

“We’ve been trying to get it in stock and we’ve been unable to get it,” said Zulia Rodriguez, supervising pharmacist at Westside Family Pharmacy “And when I looked today, there’s only a few of their entire line that’s actually available. And it’s pretty much what we have here. Other than that, we’ve been unable to get it.”

GlaxoSmithKline, the pharmaceutical company that makes the popular pain killer, says the shortage is due to “inconsistencies in how we transfer and weigh ingredients.”

It says the problem does not pose a safety risk to customers. As a result, the drugmaker is voluntarily discontinuing the production of Excedrin Extra Strength and Excedrin Migraine until the issue is resolved.

“If I have a migraine attack, I’m not sure if I was to not have any on me, what I would do,” said customer Ashleigh Eldred, who relies on the medicine.

Excedrin still has its “Tension Headache” and “P-M” options available.

GlaxoSmithKline did not provide a timeline about when the production of the more popular products will resume. In response, area pharmacies are increasing the stock of generic alternatives that have the same active ingredients and are also advising patients to try some natural alternatives.

“I’ve been suffering for about 10 years,” said Eldred. “I’ve gone to the doctors, I have tried prescription meds. I’ve tried Botox. I’ve tried medical marijuana. And I still end up going back and taking Excedrin.”

Eldred has a few pills left and hopes it’s enough to hold her over until the shelves at her local pharmacy are restocked.

Pharmacists say people can take Motrin or naproxen-based medicines with coffee to help boost their effects, but as always, they should first consult a doctor before taking any medication.