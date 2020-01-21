Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One of the “three men in a room” who used to negotiate the state budget has caught a break after his corruption conviction.
A federal appeals court has thrown out three of the seven counts against former New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver.
The powerful New York City Democrat was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2018.
He now faces re-sentencing and is likely to get a lesser prison term.
Silver has been free on bond during the appeals process.