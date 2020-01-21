



– A viral video staring young cancer patients is warming the hearts of thousands across the country, but those who made it say their mission isn’t done until they get a famous rapper to watch it.

The group kids know all about determination, which is why they’re stopping at nothing until they get Diddy’s attention, reports CBSN New York’s John Dias.

The adorable video was posted to social media less than a month ago and already has been seen by nearly half a million people.

It stars dozens of pediatric cancer patients and their families, including people from in Westchester County.

The video was created by the non-profit “Fighting All Monsters” which supports families with children battling cancer or any medically fragile illness.

It has already caught the attention of rapper Snoop Dogg, but the kids are trying to get noticed by Sean Combs, a native New Yorker who grew up in Mount Vernon and has gone by such names as Puff Daddy, P. Diddy and just Diddy.

They say because his song “Bad Boy For Life” is their unofficial anthem since the lyrics go “We ain’t going nowhere” – basically telling cancer, they’re here to stay.

“Only 4% of government funding is allocating for pediatric cancers specifically,” said Emily Hein of Fighting Against Monsters. “In spreading awareness comes fundraising, and more funding but also people don’t understand if they’re not involved.

“If they don’t have family members affected by childhood cancer, they are not aware as what goes on in daily lives,” she said.

CBSN New York was told hundreds of kids submitted clips, but the group could only take a certain amount.

For more about the kids and their video efforts, check out JoinOurFam.org.