NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some kids in Harlem are getting quite a lift.
They now have access to free bicycles thanks to one of their idols.
The children from the Harlem YMCA couldn’t contain themselves when NBA superstar LeBron James surprised them Tuesday.
James is teaming up with the ride-share company Lyft to provide free bike-share memberships across the country.
The program, called “Lyft Up,” is an effort to expand transportation options for millions of people who need it.
“I was a kid who grew up in the inner city of Akron, Ohio, riding bikes, and what bikes did for me, to be able to travel across the city with my friends to get from my home to school,” James said. “It’s a segue-way to be able to do so many things that can also carry you for the rest of your life.”
The first 50 teenagers were given memberships on Tuesday with more to follow.
James and the Los Angeles Lakers are in town to play the New York Knicks on Wednesday.