NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTA is offering a first look at their next generation of subway cars.
The R211 pilot cars are currently in production.
Check out our new era @nyctsubway cars, the first ever to have open gangways. These R211s are in production now and on track for testing next year.
— MTA (@MTA) January 21, 2020
They feature an open gangway, which will replace the doors between cars with an accordion-like connector to create longer spaces, allowing passengers to move safely between cars.
The doors will also be expanded by 8 inches.
The cars will also have digital displays to provide real-time service information.
The first test cars will be ready by the end of the year. They will first be added on the lettered lines and the Staten Island Railway.