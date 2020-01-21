CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, MTA, New York


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTA is offering a first look at their next generation of subway cars.

The R211 pilot cars are currently in production.

They feature an open gangway, which will replace the doors between cars with an accordion-like connector to create longer spaces, allowing passengers to move safely between cars.

The doors will also be expanded by 8 inches.

The cars will also have digital displays to provide real-time service information.

The first test cars will be ready by the end of the year. They will first be added on the lettered lines and the Staten Island Railway.

Comments

Leave a Reply