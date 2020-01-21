Comments
We’re looking at bright skies this afternoon, but it’s really the cold that remains the story. Expect high temps in the low to mid 30s, but with any light breeze, it will feel more like the 20s.
Clear to partly cloudy skies are expected tonight with temperatures falling into the 20s again. The good news is high pressure will start to settle in, so the winds will be on the light side.
It will be beautiful tomorrow with a slight improvement in the temperature department: pushing 40°. And with high pressure overhead, you can expect nearly calm conditions through the day.
Thursday will remain tranquil with just a little extra cloud cover overhead. Expect highs in the mid 40s.