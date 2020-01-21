



Good Morning!

Another frigid day is expected. Temps are in the low 20s and teens to begin, and if will feel even colder with a light breeze. Thanks goodness the winds have backed off, otherwise it would feel even 10 degrees colder! Yikes! Skies are sun filled for most of today, save a few clouds. Temps get up to a few degrees over freezing, topping off around 34°. Tonight is cold again, down in the mid 20s, but rebounding Wednesday into the upper 30s and lower 40s. We’re dry much of the week, but check back in for the latest! G