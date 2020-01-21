JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A quick-thinking firefighter on his way to work ended up rescuing residents from two houses on fire.
Smoke billowed from the scene on Orient Avenue where Jersey City authorities say flames broke out at one home around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and soon spread to another house.
An off-duty firefighter saw what was happening and immediately went into action.
“As he saw the smoke, he pulled over and immediately went inside to evacuated both buildings, (then) went into to do a secondary search to make sure no body left behind,” said Jersey City Fire Department Deputy Chief Gerard Fisher.
“The people outside just started yelling, banging on the doors, ‘Get out the house, the house is on fire, the house is on fire,'” said Shymehrah McCord. “We just ran out the house.”
Everyone got out safely. Other firefighters worked to put out the flames.
There is no word yet on what caused the fire.