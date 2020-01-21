Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for the men accused of stealing boxes of cigarettes and candy in the Bronx.
Video shows a suspect carrying boxes of the items from the van and handing it to another suspect who places it in the trunk of a car.
The NYPD says the men broke into a van parked on Broadway near West 232nd Street in Kingsbridge on Jan. 13.
Police say the men made off with $3,300 worth of cigarettes and candy.
