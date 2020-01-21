NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a man they say threw an unidentified liquid on a traffic officer before fleeing the scene at the end of last summer.
The NYPD is looking for 30-year-old Joel Colon, described as 6-foot, 2-inches and weighing about 200 pounds.
According to police, on Aug. 30, 2019, at 4:40 p.m. a 31-year-old NYPD agent was issuing a parking ticket at the corner of Walton Avenue and Fordham Road in the Bronx. Police allege Colon got out of the vehicle, threw liquid at the agent, and drove off.
The traffic agent was taken to Montefiore Medical Center for observation.
The incident comes weeks other officers were seen on video being doused with water by a crowd in Harlem, setting off outrage by the department’s senior officers and police union leaders. A similar incident in Brooklyn followed where an NYPD officer was soaked while responding to a disturbance call.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.
find this POS and let the officer throw a nice hot liquid in his face – acid would be preferable