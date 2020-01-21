Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Development is changing the face of neighborhoods all over the city. While some call this progress, others believe it’s destroying the history of New York.
Andrew Berman, Executive Director of Village Preservation for the Greenwich Village Society for Historic Preservation, joined CBSN New York’s Jessica Layton to talk about what’s at stake.
The city is considering whether to require special permits for hotels to be developed in neighborhoods like Greenwich Village. Some preservationists say it doesn’t go far enough.
