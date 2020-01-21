Comments
MADISON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Hundreds of pets have been left homeless after the devastating earthquakes in Puerto Rico, but now, after an incredibly long journey, a shelter in New Jersey is giving many of them a new life.
About 40 rescue dogs of all ages arrived at St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center in Madison over the weekend.
They traveled more than 1,000 miles from the earthquake-ravaged island. The animals are now ready to be adopted into forever homes.
The effort was made possible by the nonprofits The Sato Project and Wings of Rescue.
“They’re already gone through a vetting process. They’ve already been treated clinically, so their chances for adoption are pretty great,” said Eric Larnick, with the Sato Project.
The organizations also delivered supplies to the people of Puerto Rico.