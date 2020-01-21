Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New video has been released in connection to a rape investigation in Queens.
Police hope the video of the suspect will lead to his arrest.
Investigators say the man dragged a woman into an alley along Jamaica Avenue near 163rd Street in Jamaica over the weekend.
Police say the 27-year-old victim suffered injuries to her entire body due to the attack.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.