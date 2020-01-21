



— A Sacred Heart University student is accused of posting a photo of a naked and unconscious classmate on social media.

Police said they are looking into the accusation the victim may have also been sexually assaulted, CBS 2’s Christina Fan reported Tuesday.

Students returning from winter break were disturbed to hear the chilling news of a classmate’s arrest. Police said 20-year-old Nicholas Otto-Bernstein took a naked picture of a fellow student without her consent.

“That is really surprising to me. I think it’s crazy that someone would actually do that. That’s disgusting and I feel really bad for that girl. It’s terrible,” freshman Alyssa Valentine said.

The 20-year-old victim told investigators she was at an off-campus party in October 2019 and blacked out after having a few drinks. She said she didn’t remember returning to her dorm with the suspect. A few hours later, as she was regaining her memory, she received a text message to check Snapchat.

“She was told by friends of hers there was a picture online of her partially naked that was sent to other students in the University,” Bridgeport Police Capt. Brian Fitzgerald said.

Police said the victim was able to identify the suspect. Detectives said cellphone records helped them determine Otto-Bernstein was the one who sent the photo.

“I think that’s really disgusting, I mean the audacity for boys to do that to girls,” freshman Hyzell Lim said.

The victim also told police officers she believed she was sexually assaulted. The detective said they did not have enough evidence to charge the suspect, but they did arrest him on three other accounts, including voyeurism.

“We are a small university, but it can happen anywhere and it’s sad that it’s a reality now,” another student said.

“It just should not be a thing, taking advantage of someone when they are under the influence,” freshman Linda Rakaj said.

The university said the suspect has voluntarily withdrawn from the university and that it has been investigating the incident since it came to its attention.

Police said in addition to voyeurism, the suspect is also charged with illegally disseminating intimate images.