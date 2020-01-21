Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man was stabbed in the back with a pair of scissors inside an illegal gambling venue in Brooklyn.
It happened around 1:40 a.m. last Thursday near 53rd Street and 8th Avenue in Sunset Park.
Police said they’re now searching for a shirtless man seen on video holding the weapon.
The suspect allegedly got into an argument with another man, left the room, then came back with the scissors and stabbed him.
The 51-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and treated for a puncture wounded.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.