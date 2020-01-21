RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — In Suffolk County, sentencing has been set for the man convicted in the drunk driving crash that killed a Boy Scout.
Thomas Murphy was in court Tuesday to hear a judge deny his request to dismiss the charges.
Murphy was found guilty last month of aggravated vehicular homicide and second-degree manslaughter.
Prosecutors say in September 2018, Murphy had three vodka shots before he drove into a group of Boy Scouts who were on a hike off a road in Manorville.
Twelve-year-old Andrew McMorris was killed.
“The criminal case just continues to delay our healing, to delay our grieving, and this is torturous to us,” Andrew’s father, John McMorris, said.
“We do believe that we have a lot of valid, viable, strong issues for appeal,” defense attorney Steve Politi said.
The McMorris family says they will give victim impact statements at the March 17 sentencing.
Murphy faces up to 25 years in prison.