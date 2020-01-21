Comments
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Imagine heading to an Atlantic City casino, but ending up stranded in a remote wildlife reserve.
Police say that has been happening to some drivers using the Waze navigation app.
People were expecting to be taken to the Borgata Hotel, but wound up in the middle of the Collier Mills wildlife area near Jackson Township.
Police say the unpaved roads are destroying people’s cars and leaving them stranded.
“Please take extra care when selecting locations listed with the orange “Ad” logo in the corner or places which have multiple names, with the same address; however are considerable distances apart,” Jackson Police said in a Facebook post.
Waze expects to have the problem fixed sometime today.
if it didnt look right , (common sense) . why would anyone drive that far deep into a forrest knwing you are looking for a casino?