HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Twenty eight people were treated following a carbon monoxide incident in Hempstead Wednesday morning.
Nine of them were hospitalized, though are expected to be OK, officials said.
Watch: Hempstead Officials On Carbon Monoxide Incident
It happened around 8 a.m. at an apartment building on Fulton Avenue.
Officials say more than a dozen illegal heating units were found in the building.
Red Cross teams were on the scene helping multiple families who had to evacuate during the emergency.
Officials said the event would have been disastrous if it happened in the middle of the night.