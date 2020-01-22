Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More officers will now be watching over subways and trains across our area, but they’re not NYPD.
Forty MTA police officers were sworn in on Wednesday.
They’re the first of 500 being added to protect customers and employees.
The new officers will be assigned to New York City transit, the Long Island Railroad and Metro-North.
Another 100 officers are expected to be sworn in next month.