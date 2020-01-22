NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a man seen on video punching a 70-year-old woman on a Brooklyn street.
Authorities said there were no words exchanged before the apparently random attack.
It happened around 5:15 p.m. last Thursday on Parkside Avenue near Prospect Park.
Police said the suspect punched the victim in the back of the head, causing her to collapse onto the ground.
The man ran off, and the woman refused medical attention on the scene.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.