



– Historically, New York City has had the largest population of Puerto Ricans outside the island.

Currently, there are around 700,000 Puerto Ricans living here. Many more are relocating after natural disasters.

One local leader is hoping to make the transition easier.

It seems like one hurdle after another: After fleeing their homes post-natural disaster, many Puerto Ricans find themselves lost trying to navigate New York City’s services as they try to make this new place home.

That’s why City Council member Ritchie Torres says he’s proposing new legislation to create an office – a one stop shop – that would help Puerto Ricans access city services, apply to government programs, and obtain important documents from the island. Currently, there aren’t any city offices to help ease the transition from disaster to relief.

After Hurricane Maria, it’s estimated that 130,000 Puerto Ricans fled the island. That was about four percent of the island’s population at the time.

Related: How To Help Puerto Rico After Recent Earthquakes

Torres says the island is struggling to recover from the aftershocks of a fiscal crisis, Hurricane Maria, Hurricane Irma, and a series of earthquakes.

That’s why he says New York City need to be a place they can seek refuge and relief.

Web Extra: Experts Weigh In On Cause Of Puerto Rico’s Earthquakes

“The office will be known as PRNYC – Puerto Rico-New York City affairs. It will liaise between governments of Puerto Rico and New York City. It will promote economic and cultural partnership. It will provide services as well as referral to services. It will coordinate humanitarian relief,” Torres said.

It will also help connect families separated by land and sea, and help Puerto Ricans obtain documents from the island including birth, death and marriage certificates.