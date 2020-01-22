NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Cuba Gooding Jr.’s trial has been set for April 21 in New York City.
The 52-year-old actor is charged with groping three women in 2018 and 2019.
Web Extra: Cuba Gooding, Jr. Superseding Indictment (.pdf)
Gooding was arrested last June for allegedly grabbing a 29-year-old woman’s breast without her consent at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge near Times Square.
He was also accused of pinching another woman’s buttocks at a nightclub in Manhattan.
WATCH: TMZ Video Of Alleged June 2019 Incident
The details of the third incident have not been made public.
Gooding pleaded not guilty to forcible touching charges and denied the allegations.
WATCH: TMZ Video Of Alleged October 2018 Incident
Prosecutors said they had more than a dozen other women who were willing to testify that the star behaved similarly in the past, dating back to 2001.
Today, Judge Curtis Farber ruled two of them will be allowed to take the stand.