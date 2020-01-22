Comments
EDISON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Sources tell CBS2 a woman and a child were killed in a house fire in New Jersey on Wednesday.
The fire broke out around 2:20 p.m. at a home on Jill Court in Edison.
According to sources, a 65-year-old woman and a 5-year-old child died. A family dog was also killed.
PSEG responded to the incident to shut off gas as a precaution.
Further details have not yet been released.