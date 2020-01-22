Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — People who experienced delays while riding E, F, M or R trains Wednesday evening can blame bed bugs.
The MTA says the bugs were spotted at the Forest Hills 71st Street station control tower room.
That room had to be fumigated, which impacted the Queens Boulevard line until employees could re-enter about three hours later.
All trains are back on schedule.