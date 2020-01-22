Menu
Local News
Latest Headlines
Caught On Camera: Metro-North Train Strikes Tractor-Trailer In Rockland County
It happened in Sloatsburg, New York, around 6:30 p.m. at Route 17 and Washington Avenue.
NYPD Officer Pinned Between Two Vehicles During Traffic Stop
The injured officer was actually hit by his own vehicle when a van crashed into it during a traffic stop.
Water Main Break Snarls Upper West Side Subway Service
It happened at around 7:50 a.m. at 103rd Street and Central Park West.
New York Weather: Slight Warm-Up
CBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.
14 minutes ago
New York Weather: CBS2 1/21 Nightly Forecast at 11PM
CBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for January 21 at 11 p.m.
6 hours ago
Jeter Misses Unanimous Election To Hall Of Fame By 1 Vote
Derek Jeter came within one vote of being a unanimous pick for the Hall of Fame while Larry Walker also earned baseball's highest honor on Tuesday.
Bailey, Greiss Help Islanders To Hold On To Beat Rangers
Anders Lee, Anthony Beauvillier and Brock Nelson also scored, and Mathew Barzal had two assists to help the Islanders head into the All-Star break with their second win in eight games (2-4-2).
NYC Winter Outing: NYC Offering Big Deals On Art, Food & Entertainment In January
Alyssa Schmid of NYC and Company, the city's official marketing and tourism organization, has some suggestions on what to check out.
Rock Your Instant Pot: Fast, Healthy Recipe Ideas
Healthy cooking expert and recipe developer Julie Hartigan has some ideas for how to rock your Instant Pot.
Furry Friend Finder: Ginger Rogers And Coconut
Coconut is a 5-month-old, 10 pound Havanese puppy. Ginger Rogers is an 11-year-old, 6 pound, housebroken Yorkshire terrier.
'A Soldier's Play' Opening On Broadway Nearly 40 Years After Its Off-Broadway Premiere
Murder, intrigue and internal demons haunt the characters in this Pulitzer Prize-winning drama.
Black Comic Book Festival Celebrates Art Of Sci-Fi, Fantasy And Storytelling
The Black Comic Book Festival features more than 40 vendors and a dozen panels that focus on fantasy, sci-fi, and graphic novels.
Time Out New York's Things To Do This Weekend
Time Out New York's Shaye Weaver stopped by CBSN New York to share the top happenings in the city this weekend, including The Golden Festival, the Outsider Art Fair and Knitting Live.
