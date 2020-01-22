CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, Ruben Diaz Jr., South Bronx, The Bronx


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A historic new office building is coming to the Bronx.

Developers held a groundbreaking Wednesday on 149th Street in the South Bronx for a new state-of-the-art commercial building.

The six-floor building will have more than 66,000 square feet of rentable space, including retail space on the ground floor.

Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. says a building of this caliber hasn’t been built in the borough in 75 years.

“We have to have real job opportunities for Bronxites, and we have to have a real place that aesthetically we can be proud of, and that’s what we’re doing here today,” Diaz said.

Diaz calls the turnaround happening in the South Bronx a “renaissance” for the borough.

Comments

Leave a Reply