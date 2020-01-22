Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A historic new office building is coming to the Bronx.
Developers held a groundbreaking Wednesday on 149th Street in the South Bronx for a new state-of-the-art commercial building.
The six-floor building will have more than 66,000 square feet of rentable space, including retail space on the ground floor.
Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. says a building of this caliber hasn’t been built in the borough in 75 years.
“We have to have real job opportunities for Bronxites, and we have to have a real place that aesthetically we can be proud of, and that’s what we’re doing here today,” Diaz said.
Diaz calls the turnaround happening in the South Bronx a “renaissance” for the borough.