NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – On the eve of the latest chapter of the famed science-fiction franchise, New York City is preparing to mark the launch of “Star Trek: Picard.”
The show premieres Thursday, Jan. 23, on CBS All Access.
On Thursday, in addition to huge billboards and a 10-foot-tall “Delta” display in Times Square – a giant version of the Starfleet insignia that has become one of many iconic symbols of the Star Trek series – the MTA will also be selling “Picard”-brand MetroCards from select subway stations.
Stations offering the Star Trek MetroCards are:
- 14th St/7th Ave.
- 28th St/7th Ave.
- 57th St. 6th Ave.
- 5th Ave. 42nd. St.
- 14th St./ Union Square
The show is led by Brooklyn resident Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, a role he played for seven seasons on “Star Trek: The Next Generation” on television and in four feature films.
Stewart is joined by actress Isa Briones, a veteran of the musical “Hamilton” who is now playing Dahj, a young woman with a secret who pulls Picard out of retirement.
The cast also includes a number of familiar faces from “Next Generation,” all involved in a plot set after the fall of the Romulan Empire. Actors Jeri Ryan, Isa Briones, Brent Spiner and Marina Sirtis return to roles alongside Trek newcomers Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway and Evan Evagora.