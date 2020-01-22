Comments
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A state police officer and his K-9 partner helped rescue an injured bald eagle Monday in Central New York.
Police said Trooper Brandon Salyerds and his K-9 Theo were patrolling the Hanson Aggregate Gravel Pit in Horseheads when they spotted the eagle. It had an injured wing, apparently from a nearby power line.
The officer tried to help the bird, but it got into a pond and swam away.
Salyerds and Theo returned later in the day and found the eagle in a heavily wooded area.
With the help of another trooper and Department of Environmental Conservation officer, they were able to capture the bird and transport it to Cornell University Wildlife Hospital for treatment.
Nice