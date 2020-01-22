Comments
GLEN ROCK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A pedestrian was killed after getting hit by a train at a railroad crossing in New Jersey on Wednesday.
Police say a woman was hit by an NJ Transit train around 10:30 a.m. at the Harristown Road crossing in Glen Rock.
It’s unclear why the woman was on the tracks. So far, the victim has not been identified.
About 35 passengers were on the Suffern-bound train. No one was injured.
The accident is under investigation.