



— The first day on the job delivered quite an experience for a Yonkers firefighter whose first call was for a woman in labor.

On Wednesday, the mother and her baby reunited with the man who helped bring the little girl into the world.

Michael Iacovello helped deliver the baby just six days ago. The two share a special bond — her first day in the world came on his first day as a probie.

Obadianah Boakye-Aboagye says she was inside her Riverside Avenue apartment on Jan. 14 when she realized she was in labor with her fourth baby girl.

“All of a sudden, I felt like a weird pain then I realized that the baby is coming, almost 8 o’clock,” she told CBSN New York’s Jessica Moore. “We have to do something. We decided to make the 911 call.”

“We walked into the apartment. We thought, OK, we were going to transport her to the hospital, you know, have the ambulance take her. As we looked, she was ready to come out,” Iacovello said. “I was really nervous. I was excited, but the training kicked in. She started crying once we suctioned her and I cut the umbilical cord.”

Minutes later, security cameras captured Iacovello and his fellow firefighters holding one of their greatest accomplishments — a healthy baby girl named after her mom, Obadianah.

“It was just really fortunate that I have all that training and all those skills ’cause I wouldn’t have been able to do it without that,” Iacovello said.

“I’m happy to see him, too, and I thank you for everything,” Boakye-Aboagye said.

If his first day on the job is any indication, this new firefighter is ready for whatever challenges may come his way.