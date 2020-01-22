Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Bed Bath & Beyond has announced plans to close dozens of stores.
Forty stores in 20 states are shutting their doors, including three in our area.
- Exterior Street in Concourse Village, the Bronx
- Palisades Center Drive in West Nyack, New York
- Route 46 in Parsippany, New Jersey
Another 20 locations are slated to close later this year.
The retail chain still has nearly 1,000 stores across the United States and Canada.