



Byford shared the news during a Metropolitan Transportation Authority board meeting Thursday.

“I’m very proud of what we have achieved as a team over the past two years and I believe New York City Transit is well-placed to continue its forward progress now that the MTA has a record breaking $51.5 billion Capital Program in place,” he said in a statement. “I’m very grateful to Gov. Cuomo, Chairman Foye and members of the Board for giving me the opportunity to serve New York and to head up North America’s largest transit system.”

Byford held the position for just over two years and previously had similar roles in Toronto, Sydney, and London.

WEB EXTRA: CBS2 Exclusive Subway Ride Along With Transit Authority Boss Andy Byford

MTA Chairman & CEO Patrick Foye called it a “successful two years of service” and thanked him for his work.

“Andy was instrumental in moving the system forward, enacting the successful Subway Action Plan and securing record capital funding with the governor and the Legislature, and we wish him well in his next chapter,” Foye’s statement continued.

Riders Alliance Executive Director John Raskin also praised Byford for his work on behalf of commuters.

“Subway and bus riders are grateful to Andy Byford for his historic service at New York City Transit. In two years, Andy made subways faster and more reliable, he tackled longstanding challenges to improving bus service, and he crafted the first plan in a generation that would truly modernize the transit system,” Raskin said in a statement.

New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson said in a tweet he was “devastated” by the news.

Seriously, this is a crisis. If we lose Andy AND his team, all the gains we’ve made could be lost. Let’s get this going – #BringAndyBack — Corey Johnson (@CoreyinNYC) January 23, 2020

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams called it a “serious step backward.”

Another terrible display of this Gov's style We didn't agree on everything but I always appreciated his great work This is serious step backward & it belongs at the foot of @NYGovCuomo who I hope people finally realize DOES control the @MTA#andybyfordhttps://t.co/suk5OZNVFY — Jumaane Williams (@JumaaneWilliams) January 23, 2020

Byford threatened to step down back in October, but later said, “I’m here to stay.”

It’s unclear whether his resignation will take effect immediately and who might fill the position in the meantime.